The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 64.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.67% to Rs 2044.13 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 64.32% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.67% to Rs 2044.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2340.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2044.132340.5715.3617.33204.02300.5834.49137.8325.7072.02

