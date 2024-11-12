Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 64.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 12.67% to Rs 2044.13 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 64.32% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.67% to Rs 2044.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2340.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2044.132340.57 -13 OPM %15.3617.33 -PBDT204.02300.58 -32 PBT34.49137.83 -75 NP25.7072.02 -64

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

