Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Heads UP Ventures reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-2866.67 -PBDT0.28-0.76 LP PBT0.28-0.78 LP NP0.27-0.78 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals mildly higher open for India; Asia markets mixed

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

Omar Abdullah has asked law and order machinery to be alert: J-K speaker

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story