Shikhar Leasing & Trading standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shikhar Leasing & Trading rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

