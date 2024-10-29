Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 6.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 30.04% to Rs 52.60 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals rose 6.57% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.04% to Rs 52.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.6075.19 -30 OPM %16.1811.08 -PBDT11.0810.63 4 PBT8.538.04 6 NP6.335.94 7

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

