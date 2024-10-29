Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 6.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.04% to Rs 52.60 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals rose 6.57% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.04% to Rs 52.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.52.6075.1916.1811.0811.0810.638.538.046.335.94

