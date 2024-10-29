Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 54.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 15.50% to Rs 336.87 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 54.61% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.50% to Rs 336.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 398.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales336.87398.68 -16 OPM %8.8617.31 -PBDT32.6973.73 -56 PBT13.3955.23 -76 NP18.5040.76 -55

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

