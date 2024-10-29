Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 54.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.50% to Rs 336.87 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 54.61% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.50% to Rs 336.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 398.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.336.87398.688.8617.3132.6973.7313.3955.2318.5040.76

