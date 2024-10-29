Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.58% to Rs 926.39 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 20.55% to Rs 66.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.58% to Rs 926.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 731.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.926.39731.857.088.9569.88104.7637.8974.0266.1854.90

