Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.58% to Rs 926.39 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 20.55% to Rs 66.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.58% to Rs 926.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 731.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales926.39731.85 27 OPM %7.088.95 -PBDT69.88104.76 -33 PBT37.8974.02 -49 NP66.1854.90 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in ads aimed at young US voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed

Unity Run embodies India's unity, vision for Viksit Bharat: Amit Shah

Congress announces 4 candidates for Maharashtra, 2 for Jharkhand polls

Yen mired in political uncertainty, dollar awaits key data releases

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story