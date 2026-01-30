Non-food bank credit gains around 14.4% on year

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of December 2025, collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) which together account for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 14.4 per cent as on the fortnight ended December 31, 2025, compared to 11.1 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (i.e., December 27, 2024).

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 12.1 per cent (12.5 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year). Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 13.3 per cent, compared with 7.5 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year. While credit to 'Micro and Small' showed sharp acceleration in growth, 'Medium' industries continued to exhibit robust expansion. Credit to large industries also picked up. Among major industries, outstanding credit to 'infrastructure', 'all engineering', 'basic metal and metal products', 'chemical and chemical products, 'textiles' and 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels' registered resilient y-o-y growth.