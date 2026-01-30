Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukesh Babu Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mukesh Babu Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 76.12% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 76.12% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.180.67 76 OPM %-191.53-429.85 -PBDT2.92-3.44 LP PBT2.87-3.48 LP NP1.77-1.84 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 19.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Neelkanth reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 28.19% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story