KPI Green Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 March 2024.

KPI Green Energy Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 1473.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79821 shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 1070.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22771 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd crashed 3.61% to Rs 496. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94290 shares in the past one month.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd corrected 3.02% to Rs 321.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20586 shares in the past one month.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd slipped 3.00% to Rs 587.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73463 shares in the past one month.

