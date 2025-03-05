Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2025.

Gensol Engineering Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 372.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34837 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd tumbled 6.54% to Rs 1897.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7172 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd lost 6.50% to Rs 64.62. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd fell 3.72% to Rs 80.54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 179.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd slipped 3.19% to Rs 309.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23753 shares in the past one month.

