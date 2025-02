Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.25% to Rs 213.09 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.25% to Rs 213.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 155.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.213.09155.268.029.027.466.430.24-0.170.54-0.09

