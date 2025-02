S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 45.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.24% to Rs 540.75 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 45.61% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 540.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 469.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

