PTC India consolidated net profit rises 98.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of PTC India rose 98.46% to Rs 157.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.40% to Rs 3286.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3366.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

