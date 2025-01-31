Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 33.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 30.33% to Rs 153.74 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 33.27% to Rs 34.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 153.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales153.74117.96 30 OPM %28.0327.42 -PBDT47.7235.48 34 PBT46.7734.84 34 NP34.7726.09 33

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

