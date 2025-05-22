Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 40.64% to Rs 23.06 crore

Net profit of Natraj Proteins rose 26.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.64% to Rs 23.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.20% to Rs 117.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.0638.85 -41 117.78193.73 -39 OPM %8.114.81 -0.95-4.83 - PBDT1.561.13 38 -0.82-12.01 93 PBT1.491.00 49 -1.17-12.46 91 NP1.261.00 26 -1.46-12.52 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ester Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story