Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.64% to Rs 23.06 crore

Net profit of Natraj Proteins rose 26.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.64% to Rs 23.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.20% to Rs 117.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

