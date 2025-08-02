Saraswati Commercial acquires 1.92 lakh equity shares in Aditya Infotech

Saraswati Commercial (India) has invested Rs 12.99 crore by way of subscription to 1,92,588 equity shares at Rs. 675/- per share in anchor category in the initial public offer of equity shares of the Aditya Infotech.

Consequently, Aditya Infotech has allotted 1,92,588 equity shares to Saraswati Commercial (India) on 1 August 2025.

