GHV Infra secures RTS plants supply order worth 153-cr

GHV Infra Projects said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Enmas EPC Power Projects (EEPC JV) for the supply of Rooftop Solar (RTS) Plants for 14,416 Scheduled Caste (SC) & Scheduled Tribe (ST) consumers.

The order consists of supply, at the site of installation, of all materials required for the 28.83 MWp grid-connected rooftop solar (RTS) plants for 14,416 SC & ST consumers The scope includes solar panel, inverter, module mounting structure, distribution boards, cabling, earthing, etc. In addition to material supply, the company will undertake installation, testing, and commissioning of the RTS plants for each of the 14,416 consumers.

The order is valued at Rs 123 crore and it will be completed within period of 120 days.