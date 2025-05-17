GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 34.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 268.33 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance declined 34.41% to Rs 35.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 268.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.99% to Rs 160.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 1054.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1048.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

