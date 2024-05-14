Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2024 quarter

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 6.99% to Rs 257.58 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 2.56% to Rs 53.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.99% to Rs 257.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.03% to Rs 151.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 1048.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1104.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales257.58276.93 -7 1048.011104.05 -5 OPM %97.0091.36 -87.5089.51 - PBDT83.0481.03 2 219.18299.79 -27 PBT79.2177.56 2 204.16289.85 -30 NP53.6752.33 3 151.35213.25 -29

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

