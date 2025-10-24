IHCL to invest $1.76 million in Hong Kong subsidiary OIHK

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced that it will make a further investment of $1.764 million in its wholly owned subsidiary OHL International (HK) (OIHK).

The investment will be made by subscribing to 63,000 equity shares of $10 each at an issue price of $28 per share, including a premium of $18 per share, on a rights basis.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed by November 7, 2025, is not a related party transaction, the company said in its filing. The consideration for the acquisition will be made entirely in cash.

IHCL stated that the proceeds from this investment will be infused into St. James Court Hotels, a step-down subsidiary, to facilitate repayment of debt in that entity.

OIHK, incorporated on September 8, 1994, operates in the hospitality sector and is based in Hong Kong. The subsidiary reported a turnover of US$ 245,988 (Rs 2.18 crore) in FY202425, US$ 506,054 (Rs 4.49 crore) in FY202324, and US$ 214,816 (Rs 1.91 crore) in FY202223. There will be no change in the shareholding structure, with IHCL continuing to hold 100% ownership in OIHK following the acquisition. The company added that no governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the transaction. Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service.