Kalyani Forge CFO Nilesh Bandale resigns

Kalyani Forge announced the resignation of Nilesh Bandale from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel of the company due to organizational restructuring and personal reasons, effective 19 November 2025.

Kalyani Forge manufactures high-quality hot, warm, and cold-forged products.

The company's standalone net profit tumbled 45.2% to Rs 2.15 crore on a 10.7% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 55.67 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Kalyani Forge shed 0.50% to Rs 697.45 on the BSE.

