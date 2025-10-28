eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.80% to Rs 1004.85 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 30.62% to Rs 183.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 140.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 1004.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 831.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1004.85831.8426.9825.93287.51220.66245.00187.86183.19140.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News