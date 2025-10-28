Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 2929.24 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 28.10% to Rs 749.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 585.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 2929.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2756.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2929.242756.8323.7118.52957.47763.84933.94740.49749.48585.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News