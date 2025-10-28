Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 212.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 1090.73 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers rose 212.74% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 1090.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 902.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1090.73902.4911.2913.7491.3580.9412.935.058.102.59

