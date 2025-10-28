Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.30% to Rs 162.19 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Shipping Global declined 23.87% to Rs 42.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.30% to Rs 162.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.162.19145.7232.7533.5953.7948.1447.6243.1842.7056.09

