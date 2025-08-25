Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind redeems preference shares aggregating Rs 560 cr

Inox Wind redeems preference shares aggregating Rs 560 cr

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Inox Wind has today i.e. 25 August 2025, fully redeemed 56,00,00,000 - 0.01% Unlisted, Non-Convertible, Non Cumulative, Participating, Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each held by Inox Leasing and Finance Limited, Promoter Company, at par, aggregating Rs. 560 crore, out of the proceeds raised through the fresh issue of equity shares on Rights basis, in line with the Objects of the Issue.

Consequent to the above redemption, there are no outstanding Preference Shares of the Company.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

