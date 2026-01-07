INR rebounds to one-week high

The Indian rupee rose 31 paise to close at 89.87 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, a one-week high on falling international global crude oil prices. Besides, possible intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may also have supported the counter, although muted local equities capped upside. Indian shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday to extend losses for a third day running as rising geopolitical tensions and tariff-related concerns overshadowed investor optimism around the earnings outlook. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 102.20 points, or 0.12 percent, to 84,961.14, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 37.95 points, or 0.14 percent, at 26,140.75. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.20 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 89.75-90.23 before settling at 89.87 (provisional), up 31 paise from its previous close. The rupee snapped its four-day losing streak to appreciate 12 paise to settle at 90.18 against the American currency on Tuesday.

