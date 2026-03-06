GIFT Nifty indicates green start for equity benchmarks; brent crude breaks above the $80/barrel mark

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty March 2026 futures were up 82.50 points, suggesting a green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,752.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,153.37 crore in the Indian equity market on 05 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 15,800.81 crore in March (till 05 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Asia market traded mixed on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses overnight, as the Iran conflict sends energy prices higher.

On the commodity exchanges, oil prices broke through the $80 per barrel mark, with Brent futures last trading at $84.17. More uncertainty was also seen on the global trade front after New York Attorney General Letitia James and the top prosecutors of 23 other states once again sued to block President Donald Trumps global tariff regime. This comes after the U.S. Court of International Trade had ruled on Thursday that companies were entitled to tariff refunds from Trumps duties that were struck down by the Supreme Court. On Wall Street, stocks resumed their decline Thursday after a one-day respite as concerns over the Iran war flared up again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 784.67 points, or 1.61%, to 47,954.74. The S&P 500 fell 0.56% to 6,830.71, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.26% to 22,748.99. Domestic Market: The domestic equity market advanced on Thursday, snapping a three-session losing streak, supported by gains in Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro as global risk appetite improved following a sharp sell-off triggered by the Middle East crisis. The benchmarks had declined steeply since Friday after the US-Israel strikes on Iran pushed crude oil prices higher and heightened inflation concerns. The Nifty ended above the 24,750 mark, led by gains in metal, consumer durable and auto stocks.