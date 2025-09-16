GIFT Nifty indicates possible muted opening for equities; Oil in focus amid attacks on Russian refineries

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 14.00 points (or 0.06%) in early trade, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could record a muted opening today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,268.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,933.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10,512.86 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets: Asian markets delivered a mixed performance on Tuesday, with Japans Nikkei 225 setting the pace for gains. Sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled encouraging progress in trade negotiations with China during talks held in Spain. The discussions, however, were overshadowed by news of a framework agreement on the divestment of Chinese-owned TikTok. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reportedly speaking in Madrid on Monday, said the commercial terms of the deal had already been finalized. Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to discuss the terms. Oil prices were in focus today as market participants contemplated potential supply disruption from Russia after Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries.

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in an attempt to impair Moscow's war capability, as talks to end their conflict have stalled. Overnight on Wall Street, equities ended higher ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting this week. The S&P 500 added 0.5% to settle at 6,615.28, closing above the 6,600 mark for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9% to a record 22,348.75, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 49.23 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 45,883.45. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks ended lower on Monday, with the Nifty 50 breaking an eight-session winning streak. Investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy decision later this week, even as sentiment was supported by hopes of progress in India-U.S. trade talks. The Nifty slipped below the 25,100 mark, while realty, PSU banks and energy shares gained but IT and auto counters declined.