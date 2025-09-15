Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRED-IndusInd Bank partnership launches new Rupay credit card

CRED-IndusInd Bank partnership launches new Rupay credit card

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
CRED has launched a new credit card program with rewards across all e commerce, and instant, flexible redemption on flights, hotels, hundreds of merchants, and thousands of products. The first launch in this program is the CRED IndusInd Bank Rupay credit card.

Kunal Shah, founder, CRED said, The creditworthy deserve the freedom of choice. The new CRED credit card program turns every online spend into an act of self-expression, with rewards that follow taste, not terms. Instant redemption upgrades every transaction, merging product, platform, and privilege into a seamless lifestyle extension.

Soumitra Sen, Country Head - Consumer Banking & Marketing, IndusInd Bank said, The IndusInd CRED partnership is a natural fit - both brands share a DNA of innovation, exclusivity, and premium experiences. CRED brings a highly curated, digital-native community, while IndusInd brings the banking pedigree, credit expertise, and lifestyle benefits. Together, this co-brand will capture the fast-growing e commerce and affluent spend segment, positioning the card as the default choice at checkout and reinforcing our leadership in the premium consumer space.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

