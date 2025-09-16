Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Bihar

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Bihar

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of a new property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Gaya, Bihar.

This property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

The upcoming hotel will feature 56 well-appointed rooms, restaurants, a banquet, a meeting room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa along with other public areas. The hotel is well connected by roadways for both public and private transport.

Kapil Sharma, executive vice president - finance & chief financial officer, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, "With this signing, we further enhance and strengthen our footprint in Bihar, where we operate one hotel and have one more upcoming. This aligns with our strategy of expanding our brand across the country to delight our guests with comfortable options."

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.77% to end at Rs 176.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

