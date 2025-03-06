GIFT Nifty signals a positive opening

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is up 34 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,895.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,370.60 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 20228.53 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian equities climbed Thursday, following Wall Streets rally, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a one-month delay on newly imposed auto tariffs for Mexico and Canada. Meanwhile, German bonds tumbled amid rising defense spending.

The White House confirmed the postponement, with press spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stating that Trump remains open to further tariff exemptions after discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In Asia, key economic data releases include unemployment figures from the Philippines, inflation updates from Vietnam, and Malaysias interest rate decision. Later in the day, both the European Central Bank and Turkeys central bank will announce their own rate decisions.

On the U.S. economic front, initial jobless claims data is due ahead of Friday's critical monthly payrolls report.

U.S. stocks surged Wednesday after Trumps decision to grant automakers a temporary exemption from the newly imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.1% higher on Wednesday, ending a two-day losing streak. The S&P 500 also advanced by 1.1%, while the NASDAQ Composite climbed 1.5%.

Shares of major automakers jumped, with General Motors advancing 7.2%, and Ford climbing 5.8%. Stellantis NV shares surged 9.2%, while U.S.-listed Toyota Motor shares jumped 6.5%.

Adding to market optimism, fresh data showed unexpected strength in the U.S. services sector. The ISM Services PMI rose to 53.5 in February from 52.8 in January, beating forecasts and signaling resilience in economic activity.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks erupted with significant gains on Tuesday. The Nifty soared above the 22,330 mark, shattering a ten-day losing streak. The market's dramatic turnaround was fueled by buoyant global market sentiment, propelling all sectoral indices on the NSE into positive territory. Metal and PSU bank shares spearheaded the rally, demonstrating robust performance. Yet, traders remained cautious, as trade war anxieties haunted global markets. US tariffs triggered retaliation, fanning fears of a widespread conflict.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 740.30 points or 1.01% to 73,730.23. The Nifty 50 index surged 254.65 points or 1.15% to 22,337.30. The 50-unit index slumped 3.83% in the past ten consecutive sessions.

