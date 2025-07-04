GIFT Nifty signals weak start

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

SEBI Action on Jane Street:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred U.S.-based trading firm Jane Street Group from accessing the Indian securities market. According to an order posted on SEBIs website, the firm and its related entities are prohibited from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly.

SEBI has also issued an interim order to impound over Rs 4,843.57 crore in alleged illegal gains. The regulator stated that Jane Street allegedly used strategies to artificially influence the Nifty 50 index to benefit from larger positions in index options. Banks have been directed not to allow any debits from accounts held individually or jointly by the firms entities without SEBIs prior approval.

Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,481.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,333.06 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 July 2025, provisional data showed. According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 2224.93 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024. Global Markets: Asian stocks were mixed on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street, where investors cheered a surprisingly upbeat U.S. jobs report that soothed fears of an economic cooldown.

Overnight, U.S. indices were all green. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched fresh record highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.77%. The S&P 500 rose 0.83%, and the Nasdaq led the pack with a 1.02% gain. U.S. market is closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 147,000 in June, above expectations and revised upward from 144,000 in May. The unemployment rate declined slightly to 4.1%, while average hourly earnings rose 0.2% month-over-month, indicating limited wage-driven inflation. Initial jobless claims also fell to a six-week low.

In corporate developments, shares of Tripadvisor rose following reports that activist investor Starboard Value has acquired a stake exceeding 9% in the company. Datadog shares also advanced after it was announced the company will be added to the S&P 500 index. Domestic Market: The headline equity indices closed with modest losses on Thursday, extending their losing streak for the second straight session. Supported by positive global cues, the market opened on a firm note and saw continued buying through the first half of the session. However, the rally lost steam toward the close, dragging key indices lower. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 170.22 points or 0.20% to 83,239.47. The Nifty 50 index lost 48.10 points or 0.19% to 25,405.30. In two consecutive sessions, the Sensex and Nifty are down by 0.54% and 0.53%, respectively.