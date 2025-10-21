GIFT Nifty suggests green start to today's Mahurat trading session

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 90.00 points (or 0.35%) in early trade, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open in the green in todays special Mahurat trading session.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 790.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,485.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had puchased shares worth Rs 203.69 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This is in contract to their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets: Asian shares rose on Tuesday as the prospect of easing trade tensions between the world's top two economies boosted risk sentiment. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said he expects to reach a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping and downplayed risks of a clash over the issue of Taiwan. Meanwhile, Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 erased its early gains Tuesday, falling from record highs, after hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi won the lower house vote, to become Japans first woman prime minister. U.S. equity futures were little changed in early Asian hours, ahead of a busy earnings week from big-name companies and inflation data.

Overnight, the three key benchmarks in the U.S. rose on a rally in Apple shares after Loop Capital upgraded it to buy from hold. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 515.97 points, or 1.12%, higher at 46,706.58. The S&P 500 also climbed 1.07% to settle at 6,735.13, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.37% to settle at 22,990.54. Domestic Market: The headline equity indices ended higher for the fourth straight session, supported by strong Q2 earnings, renewed FII inflows, festive optimism, and positive global cues. The Nifty closed above the 25,800 mark, led by gains in PSU banks, energy, and IT stocks, extending the markets winning streak.