GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 5.00 points (or 0.02%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,171.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,512.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 November 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 18,012.74 crore so far in November. This follows their sale of equities worth Rs 2,346.89 crore in October and Rs 35,301.36 crore in September.

Global Markets:

Asian equities advanced on Tuesday as growing expectations of a December rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted sentiment, while investors continued to rotate into global technology stocks despite mounting concerns of overheating in the sector. Rate-cut bets strengthened after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signalled that current data still points to a sufficiently soft labor market, supporting the case for another 25 bps policy easing. Tech momentum also accelerated as optimism around AI resurfaced. Alphabet jumped 6.31% on Monday following the announcement of its upgraded AI model, Gemini 3, while other AI-linked names such as Broadcom and Micron Technology also rallied, extending Fridays broader rebound.

On Wall Street, stocks posted strong gains across the board on Monday, starting a shortened trading week off strong. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 1.55% to close at 6,705.12, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.69% to settle at 22,872.01. It was the tech-heavy indexs best day since May 12, when it rose 4.35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 202.86 points, or 0.44%, to end at 46,448.27. Traders continue to watch for any news that can affect the Federal Reserves upcoming monetary policy decision. Markets are reportedly pricing a very high probability of a quarter percentage point cut from the Fed in December.

Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks slipped for a second straight session as profit booking and caution ahead of the US Feds December policy outlook kept sentiment muted. Traders also stayed guarded amid uncertainty over the interim US-India trade agreement. The Nifty closed below 26,000, weighed down by metal and consumer durables stocks. However, selective buying in IT names helped cap the losses. Global markets were more upbeat as expectations of a December Fed rate cut strengthened following softer signals from US employment data. Domestically, supportive macro indicators such as strong GDP growth, controlled inflation, steady oil prices and a healthy H2 earnings outlook continued to offer underlying stability.