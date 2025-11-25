Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 2.95 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink declined 27.78% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.953.07-23.0535.180.701.090.520.720.390.54

