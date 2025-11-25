Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Lab, Surya Roshini, Eris Lifesciences, Paras Defence, HUDCO

SAIL & Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O on 25 November 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Surya Roshini has received the order for the supply of spiral pipes with external 3 LPE coating, valued at Rs 105.18 crore, to be executed by 31 March 2026.

Eris Lifesciencesl board approved acquiring remaining 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals (Swiss) for Rs 423.3 crore via share-swap. The deal makes Swiss a 100% subsidiary

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a memorandum of association (MoU) with Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country to make India a Self-Reliant in superconducting MRI Magnet technology.