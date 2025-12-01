Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SWSOLAR announces strategic 5-year partnership framework agreement with Adani Green

SWSOLAR announces strategic 5-year partnership framework agreement with Adani Green

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy announced that the company has signed a 5-year Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement, and received its first PO from Adani Green Energy.

This prestigious order is for a Balance of System (BOS) package for three Solar Power Projects at one of the World's largest RE projects at Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat. This order involves supply of goods and onsite services with total order valued at approximately Rs 1,381 crore excluding taxes.

SWREL is currently executing ~6 GW in the Khavda region with ~5 GW scheduled to be completed in this fiscal. With this project of 1 GW, SWREL continues to maintain a dominant position in the Gujarat region.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

