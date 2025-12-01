Texmaco Rail & Engg gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from Central Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering added 1.95% to Rs 130.55 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 3.36 crore from Central Railway for the replacement of copper G jumpers in the Mumbai Division.According to the companys exchange filing, the project is to be executed within 12 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance.
The company clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, Infra-Rail & Green Energy, and Infra-Electrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.
Texmaco Rail & Engineerings consolidated net profit slipped 13.73% to Rs 63.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 74.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,058.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app