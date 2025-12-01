Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engg gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from Central Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engg gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from Central Railway

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering added 1.95% to Rs 130.55 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 3.36 crore from Central Railway for the replacement of copper G jumpers in the Mumbai Division.

According to the companys exchange filing, the project is to be executed within 12 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, Infra-Rail & Green Energy, and Infra-Electrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.

Texmaco Rail & Engineerings consolidated net profit slipped 13.73% to Rs 63.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 74.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,058.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

