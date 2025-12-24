Home / India News / Police remove Unnao rape survivor from protest site after Sengar gets bail

Police remove Unnao rape survivor from protest site after Sengar gets bail

While sitting on the India Gate premises, the survivor alleged that Sengar's bail was granted ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled in 2027

Kuldeep Sengar, EX-BJP MLA, Unnao rape case accused
Sengar will remain in jail since he is also serving a 10-year imprisonment term in the custodial death case of the survivor’s father and has not been granted bail in that case | Image: X/DDNews
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Hours after former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was granted bail in connection with the 2017 Unnao rape case, the survivor, her mother and activist Yogitha Bhayana held a protest at India Gate on Tuesday. The protesters were later removed by the Delhi Police.
 
The survivor alleged the bail was granted ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled for 2027. She called for the bail order to be cancelled, saying she was scared after the court’s decision. 
 
Speaking to ANI, she said: “I heard the judgment, and I felt very bad. I wanted to kill myself then and there, but I stopped after thinking about my family. Injustice has been done to us. Elections are coming, and he has been released on bail so that his wife can contest the polls. If such a rape accused will come out, how will we be safe?”
 
She also said she would approach the Supreme Court. “Everyone has become unsafe. His bail should be cancelled, and he should be sent to jail. We will go to the Supreme Court. I have faith in the Supreme Court. We are scared that he has been released,” she said.
    
Bhayana, who was present at the protest along with the survivor and her mother, said the family had been fighting the battle alone and questioned the grounds on which Sengar was granted bail. She alleged that the family had faced difficulties since the beginning and were now under threat after the bail order.
 

What did the Delhi High Court say while granting bail to Sengar? 

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted bail (suspension of sentence) to Sengar, stating that he had already served seven years and five months in prison. The court suspended his sentence pending the hearing of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. He has challenged a December 2019 trial court verdict.
 
However, Sengar will remain in jail since he is also serving a 10-year imprisonment term in the custodial death case of the survivor’s father and has not been granted bail in that case.
 
Suspending his sentence, the court directed him not to come within a five-km radius of the survivor’s residence in Delhi and not to threaten her or her mother. “Violation of any of the conditions would lead to cancellation of bail,” the court said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra civic polls: BJP dominates 5 divisions, wins over 2,400 seats

Premium

2025: The year the world wobbled, and India adjusted to crises and change

Nearly 9.5 million voters missing from draft rolls in three states, one UT

Premium

Why SC's height-based definition of Aravallis triggering protests

Delhi, Noida AQI levels rise to 'severe', cross 400 at multiple locations

Topics :Unnao rape caseDelhi High CourtDelhi PoliceBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story