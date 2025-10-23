Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for key indices; India's infrastructure output up 3% YoY in Sept'25

GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for key indices; India's infrastructure output up 3% YoY in Sept'25

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 30.00 points (or 0.11%) in early trade, suggesting a red opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Indian Economy:

The infrastructure output in India rose 3% from the previous year in September of 2025, slowing from the upwardly revised 6.5% increase in August, which was the sharpest pace of growth in over one year.

Production fell for coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, as the US continued to pressure India to halt the intake of Russian crude energy commodities, which pressured domestic consumption and export demand for refineries and processers.

In turn, electric power output also slowed. Still, construction inputs were more robust, with cement output holding loosely unchanged and steel production accelerating.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 96.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 607.01 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had bought shares worth Rs 300.41 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This is in contrast to their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets declined on Thursday, mirroring losses on Wall Street as renewed concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on sentiment.

Trade fears resurfaced after reports on Wednesday suggested that the Trump administration is considering new export restrictions on products made with U.S. software and technology destined for China.

According to a U.S. official and three individuals briefed by authorities, the potential measures could cover a broad range of goods from laptops to jet engines though the plan remains under discussion and may not ultimately be implemented.

U.S. equity futures edged lower in early Asian trading after all three major U.S. benchmarks fell overnight, pressured by disappointing earnings from companies such as Texas Instruments and Netflix.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 334.33 points (0.71%) to 46,590.41, while the S&P 500 declined 0.53% to 6,699.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.93% to 22,740.40.

At their session lows, the Dow had fallen over 400 points, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 1.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended on a positive note during the special Muhurat Trading session today, buoyed by upbeat global cues. Investor sentiment was lifted by signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China, while European markets gained ground, driven by defense stocks. The Nifty closed above the 25,860 mark, supported by strong buying in metal and pharma counters.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 62.97 points or 0.07% to 84,426.34. The Nifty 50 index added 25.45 points or 0.10% to 25,868.60.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

