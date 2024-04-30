Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillette India standalone net profit declines 3.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit declines 3.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 680.74 crore

Net profit of Gillette India declined 3.52% to Rs 99.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 680.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 619.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales680.74619.07 10 OPM %23.5521.60 -PBDT163.46144.71 13 PBT142.82122.87 16 NP99.09102.70 -4

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

