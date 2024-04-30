Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Concrete reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhman Concrete reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Vardhman Concrete reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Seven Hill Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Vaarad Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aneri Fincap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bajel Projects appoints Rajesh Ganesh as MD &amp; CEO

Board of Shoppers Stop approves appointment of directors

Thomas Cook and SOTC commences Bhutan charters ex-Bengaluru

Rashtriya Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers announces revision in equity investment in Talcher Fertilizer project

Tata Elxsi launches TEcare - a Phygital Neurodiversity Platform

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story