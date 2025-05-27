Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillette India standalone net profit rises 60.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 60.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 767.47 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 60.14% to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 767.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 680.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales767.47680.74 13 OPM %29.4223.70 -PBDT234.29163.46 43 PBT209.76142.82 47 NP158.6899.09 60

