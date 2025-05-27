Gillette India standalone net profit rises 60.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 767.47 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 60.14% to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 767.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 680.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.767.47680.7429.4223.70234.29163.46209.76142.82158.6899.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News