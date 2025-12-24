GK Energy climbs on MSEDCL order win

GK Energy jumped 3.13% to Rs 156.60 after the company received an amended Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

The LoE is for 10,000 off-grid DC solar water pumping systems. The pumps include 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP variants. They will be supplied across Maharashtra under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana and the PM-KUSUM B scheme.

The order is valued at Rs 254.30 crore. The installation is to be completed within 60 days from the work order or notice to proceed.

The company said the LoE is subject to a key condition. If the overall tender reaches 1,00,000 pumps, the balance quantity under the LoE will be cancelled.