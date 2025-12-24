Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GK Energy climbs on MSEDCL order win

GK Energy climbs on MSEDCL order win

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
GK Energy jumped 3.13% to Rs 156.60 after the company received an amended Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

The LoE is for 10,000 off-grid DC solar water pumping systems. The pumps include 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP variants. They will be supplied across Maharashtra under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana and the PM-KUSUM B scheme.

The order is valued at Rs 254.30 crore. The installation is to be completed within 60 days from the work order or notice to proceed.

The company said the LoE is subject to a key condition. If the overall tender reaches 1,00,000 pumps, the balance quantity under the LoE will be cancelled.

GK Energy is the largest EPC contractor for installation of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems as well as system integrator of renewable energy products, energy efficiency product & projects.

It reported 36.01% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 46.46 crore on a 32.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 358.50 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

