Benchmarks trade near flat line; realty shares jump

The key equity benchmarks erased most of their gains and traded near flat line in early afternoon trade. The market showed slight resilience despite FII outflows and the Sensex's weekly derivatives expiry today. Sentiments also supported after the RBI also announced liquidity infusion of about Rs 2 lakh crore, which is expected to support the domestic currency and ease liquidity conditions.

Market participants will closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, IPO-related developments, and global cues. The Nifty traded above the 26,150 mark.

Realty shares rebounded after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 12.16 points or 0.04% to 85,558.87. The Nifty 50 index advanced 15.70 points or 0.06% to 26,192.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.14%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,044 shares rose and 1,895 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged. The stock market will be closed tomorrow, 25 December 2025, on account of Christmas. Economy: On 23 December 2025, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that on a review of current liquidity, it has decided to conduct the operations to inject liquidity into the banking system. It includes open market operations (OMO) purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,00,000 crore in four tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each to be held on December 29, 2025, January 05, 2026, January 12, 2026, and January 22, 2026 and USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of $10 billion for a tenor of 3 years to be held on January 13, 2026.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.57% to 9.23. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,235, at a premium of 42.15 points as compared with the spot at 26,192.85. The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 154 lakh contracts at the 26,200 strike price. Maximum put OI of 163.7 lakh contracts was seen at 26,200 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 0.38% to 887.05. The index declined 0.17% in the past trading session.

Oberoi Realty (up 1.22%), Anant Raj (up 1.05%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.77%), Godrej Properties (up 0.52%), DLF (up 0.27%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.04%) and SignatureGlobal India (up 0.04%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.03%. The company announced that its transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured a significant order for Mumbai metro railway project. As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the significant category, with an estimated value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. Captain Polyplast rallied 2.37% after the company announced that it has received an additional empanelment for 1,000 solar pumps under the PM KUSUM B scheme from MSEDCL, with an aggregate order value of Rs 27.69 crore.