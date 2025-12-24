Teamo Productions HQ Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vikran Engineering Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd and Modi Rubber Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2025.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd surged 18.06% to Rs 0.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vikran Engineering Ltd soared 12.85% to Rs 97.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month. Sasken Technologies Ltd spiked 11.20% to Rs 1522. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1367 shares in the past one month. U. H. Zaveri Ltd spurt 9.97% to Rs 17.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85692 shares in the past one month.