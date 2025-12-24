GK Energy intimates of amended Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL

GK Energy has received an amendment Letter of Empanelment (LoE) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for additional 10,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana /PM Kusum B Scheme. The total value of the 10,000 pumps is around Rs.254.30 Crores and with GST Value Rs. 276.93 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP.

