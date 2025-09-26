Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GK Energy jumps on debut

GK Energy jumps on debut

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Shares of GK Energy were currently trading at Rs 174.25 at 10:19 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.89% compared with the issue price of Rs 153.

The scrip was listed at Rs 165, exhibiting a premium of 7.84% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 175.95 and a low of Rs 165. On the BSE, over 18.95 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of GK Energy received was subscribed 89.62 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 September 2025 and it closed on 23 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 145 and 153 per share.

The issue comprised both a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 400 crore and an OFS of up to 42,00,000 equity shares. The OFS comprises the sale of 4,000,000 equity shares by Gopal Rajaram Kabra and 2,00,000 equity shares by Mehul Ajit Shah.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 322.458 crore will be used for funding long-term working capital requirements and the balance for general corporate purposes.

GK Energy, promoted by Gopal Rajaram Kabra and Mehul Ajit Shah, is Indias largest pure-play EPC provider of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme (Component B), with over 62,500 installations completed till December 2024. The company also undertakes EPC projects for water storage and distribution facilities, rooftop solar, and other solar solutions for government agencies.

It operates an asset-light model, sourcing components under the GK Energy brand, and plans backward integration with a proposed 1 GW solar module manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. GK Energy is empanelled with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in multiple states, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the IPO, GK Energy, on 18 September 2025, raised Rs 139.27 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 98.03 lakh shares at Rs 153 each to 13 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.21 crore and a total income of Rs 1,094.83 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

