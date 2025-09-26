Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE investor base crosses 12 crore

NSE investor base crosses 12 crore

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has crossed 12 crore unique registered investors (PAN-linked) as of 23 September 2025. The total number of investor accounts, including multiple registrations across members, stood at 23.5 crore.

The pace of growth has accelerated sharply. While it took 25 years for the exchange to reach 4 crore investors in March 2021, the next 8 crore were added in less than five years.

Women account for one in four investors, while the median age has fallen to 33 years from 38 in 2020. Nearly 40% of investors are under 30.

Maharashtra leads with 1.9 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.4 crore and Gujarat at 1.03 crore. Investor participation now covers 99.85% of Indias pin codes.

Equity performance has supported participation. In FY26 so far, the Nifty 50 has risen 7% and the Nifty 500 by 9.3%. Over five years, the indices have delivered annualised returns of 17.7% and 20.5%. Market capitalisation of NSE-listed firms has grown at 25% CAGR to Rs 460 lakh crore. Households, directly and via mutual funds, held 18.5% of this as of June 2025.

Mutual fund flows remain strong, with 2.9 crore new SIP accounts opened between April and August 2025. Average monthly SIP inflows during this period were Rs 27,464 crore, up from Rs 21,883 crore a year earlier.

Investor awareness initiatives have expanded. Its Investor Protection Fund stood at Rs 2,644 crore as of August 31, up 21% year-on-year.

This year, we have crossed another significant yardstick, said Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE. Growth has been supported by streamlined KYC, awareness programmes and steady market sentiment, he added.

NSE, which launched electronic trading in 1994, is Indias largest exchange by turnover. It was the worlds biggest derivatives exchange by volume in 2024 and the second-largest globally in equity trades, according to industry bodies FIA and WFE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI reports rise in Supervisory Data Quality Index scores for banks

India's banks should strive to be among top ten in world

Hero MotoCorp appoints Madhuri Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer

Heritage Foods wins Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Wall Street Slips as Strong Economic Data Pushes Yields Higher; Oracle Tumbles, Airlines Weaken

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story